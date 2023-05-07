Electronics recycling drive set May 13 to benefit area youth education

DEERWOOD — An electronics recycling drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, to benefit continuing education for area youth through the Deerwood Technologies Scholarship Fund.

The event is at Deerwood Technologies, 21301 Archibald Road (at the corner of Archibald Road/Highway 6 and Cross Drive) in Deerwood.

All items are slated for an end-of-life environmentally safe facility in the U.S. People may bring in computer towers, monitors, laptops, speakers, keyboards, mice, routers, network hubs, cable boxes, batteries, any size printers, copiers, fax machines, VCRs, DVD and CD players, radios, PDAs and MP3 players, cellphones, telephones, extra cables, digital cameras, camcorders, power supplies and transformers and small electronics — razors, toothbrushes, hair dryers, curling irons, electric brooms and sweepers, all for $60 cents per pound.

Microwaves will be at a flat rate of $30.

Drop off old Christmas lights for recycling too, free of charge.

Televisions are being accepted for a donation of $15 each for under 27 inches and $20 each for over 27 inches.

No major appliances will be accepted.

For more information, go online to www.deertech.com/recycle or email events@deertech.com .