Emerging farmers can apply for up to $15,000 in second round of grant funding program

The state legislature doubled the grant funding, from $500,000 in the first round to $1 million.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

BRAINERD — Emerging farmers looking to purchase their first farm can apply for a second round of funding for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program starting July 1.

The Minnesota Down Payment Assistance Grant offers up to $15,000 for qualified farmers who earn less than $250,000 per year in gross agricultural sales and can match each award with at least $8,000 in other funding. A complete definition of who qualifies can be found in the grant’s request for proposals .

This round of applicants will have a 30-day window to apply, from 9 a.m. on July 1 through 11:59 p.m. on July 31. All applications the program receives within that time will be eligible for consideration. Once the application period closes, the Rural Finance Authority will award the grants to eligible farmers via randomized lottery in early to mid-August.

The grant’s first round of funding opened in January and reached its waitlist cap almost immediately. The state legislature doubled the grant funding from $500,000 in the first round to $1 million. The Rural Finance Authority expects to award approximately 66 grants during this cycle, according to a Minnesota Department of Agriculture news release.

If funding remains after the Rural Finance Authority has awarded grants to all eligible emerging farmers, the Rural Finance Authority will award grants to non-emerging farmers based on lottery placement order.

Another round of grant applications will be available starting July 24, also with $1 million in total funding.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will host an informational session over Zoom on June 14 to review the program, explain changes for the second round of funding, and listen to questions and comments. Information for joining the session can be found on the program webpage .

