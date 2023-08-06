Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Emily Manganese Deposit Exploration meeting planned for Aug. 15

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

EMILY — The City of Emily is having a public informational meeting Aug. 15 at Emily City Hall, 39811 State Highway 6, Emily, to discuss and address the exploration of Emily’s manganese deposits.

The meeting will include an open house from 2-6 p.m. in the gymnasium and a panel discussion from 6:30-9 p.m. in the gymnasium with Josh Netland as moderator.

Open house attendees include Emily City Council, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Health Well Management, Electric Metals (North Star Manganese), Crow Wing Power (Cooperative Mineral Resources, Hunt Technologies and People’s Security Company), Emily Mine Information Group and Carlton Group.

The attendees listed above have been requested to participate in the panel discussion, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Emily City Council will not be participating in the panel discussion.

While a quorum of the Emily City Council will be present, no city business will be conducted at this meeting.

By Dispatch staff report
