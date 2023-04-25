99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Emily police chief charged with theft from business

Damien Stalker is accused of taking $942.47 in kratom extract products from an Emily business without permission between Feb. 1 and Feb. 16.

Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Emily Police Chief Damien Stalker is on paid administrative leave from the city pending an investigation. Stalker is scheduled to make his first appearance on the theft charge at 8:30 a.m. May 10 in Crow Wing County District Court.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:09 PM

BRAINERD — Emily Police Chief Damien Stalker faces a criminal charge for allegedly stealing more than $940 of an herbal extract from a business in Emily.

Stalker, 38, was charged April 12 in Crow Wing County District Court with gross misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Stalker is accused of taking $942.47 in kratom extract products from the business without permission between Feb. 1 and Feb. 16.

In an interview with an investigator, Stalker admitted to taking the products without paying for them but said he had an agreement to do so with the understanding he would pay for the kratom extract at a later time. The manager of the business denied such an agreement existed.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to the Mayo Clinic, at low doses kratom — an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia — acts as a stimulant, making users feel more energetic; at higher doses, it reduces pain and may bring on euphoria; and at very high doses, it acts as a sedative.

Kratom is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea and is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom is also used at music festivals and in other recreational settings.

Stalker is on paid administrative leave from the city pending an investigation. On March 10, the Emily City Council approved temporarily deactivating the Emily Police Department while the investigation continues. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has taken over policing duties in Emily and Little Pine Township in the interim.

Stalker is scheduled to make his first appearance on the theft charge at 8:30 a.m. May 10 in Crow Wing County District Court.

By Dispatch staff report
