Tuesday, April 18

News Local

Environmental film presentation set for April 22

The film will be an environmental documentary.

Brainerd Public Library
Brainerd Public Library. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:58 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Lakes United Environmentalists will host an environmental film presentation at 1:30 p.m. in commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, in the Brainerd Public Library's large conference room, 416 S. Fifth St., Brainerd.

Light refreshments will be offered.

The presentation is a free event open to the public.

By Dispatch staff report
