Essentia Health employee to retire after 4 decades with health care provider

BRAINERD — Deb Anderson was leaving. But she wasn’t going anywhere — not really, anyways.

The 61-year-old grandmother from Ironton will retire from her positions as volunteer services supervisor, guest services supervisor and gift shop manager at Essentia Health on Feb. 8. But at her retirement party at the Brainerd hospital, she vowed to return as a volunteer.

“I have seven grandchildren and I feel like I want to spend time with them,” Anderson said. “And I think 43 years in one place is long enough — go on to that next chapter.”

Anderson was 18 when she started working with the volunteer services department. She said the health care setting complemented her compassionate nature and so she remained working for Essentia Health.

A cake and a plaque at Deb Anderson's retirement party on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch

“My son was born here. And since I was working in the volunteer department, I made him come and volunteer,” Anderson recalled. “And his dream job was always to work here, so he's worked here now for about three years.”

Her son Ryan is a maintenance engineer at Essentia Health and built from scratch a fun and photogenic backdrop with the words “That’s all Folks!” for his mom’s retirement party at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“Right now, I feel like I'm just going to be leaving and going on vacation,” Anderson said. “But when I won't be able to come back to work then it will be like a whole different story. What saves me is that since I love this place so much that, in a year, I'll come back and volunteer.”

With her life-long friend Amy Switajewski, a registered nurse, at her side, Deb Anderson, right, recounts how she encouraged the 14-year-old candy striper to stick with the medical profession when Anderson was just 20-years-old and beginning her career as a volunteer coordinator. The friends have been "Ice Princesses" at the Brainerd Jaycees ice fishing contest, camped with their families and worked together for 43 years at the hospital. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The floor-to-ceiling sign created by her son was in the style of the credits often shown with Looney Tunes cartoons that featured Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck and other classic Warner Bros. animated characters.

“My son made it and put it in my office a week ago, so it filled up my whole office,” Anderson said. “I was very surprised when I walked in and had that huge thing in my office.”

Her son said it took about 40 hours to create the Looney Tunes-inspired display and that it was made out of 1-inch Styrofoam and two 4-by-8 sheets.

“When I was 5, I ran around this place and now I really do run around this place,” he recalled of volunteering at the hospital as a child.

River Grille Cafe inside the Brainerd hospital on North Third Street was the setting for the retirement party, complete with cake, trail mix, punch … and a lot of laughs and some sadness.

A table is full of parting gifts and cards for Deb Anderson at her Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, retirement party in Brainerd. The 61-year-old grandmother from Ironton will retire after four decades working for Essentia Health. Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch

“I'll miss the volunteers the most — those giving people who want to give up their time for nothing — and the long-term relationships that I've really gained the whole time that I've worked here,” Anderson said.

Essentia Health volunteers can be found working at the gift shop, escorting patients and visitors, running errands related to cancer treatment and more, according to Anderson.

“When people volunteer, they get more out of it than the organization gets out of it,” Anderson said. “And they're great people. I've had some volunteers here that have volunteered for over 25 years so almost as long as I've been here.”

Amy Switajewski works as a registered nurse in Essentia’s OB-GYN department. But at Tuesday’s retirement party, she was busy arranging the flowers and display table because she and Anderson have been friends ever since Switajewski began volunteering at Essentia.

“Her mom and dad started here, volunteering. Then they brought their little 14-year-old to come and volunteer, too,” Anderson said of Switajewski. “Since then, her son has volunteered when he was a teenager, so I've seen three generations of volunteers while I've worked here.”

Switajewski said, “I think everybody is attracted to Debbie because she is just a genuine person. And she's always upbeat. She's always been that way from the day I met her. And she has loved her work. And she's always excited to be here.”

Essentia Health employees and Anderson’s soon-to-be former coworkers trickled into the cafe to send their regards and more than a few of them had their pictures taken with the Looney Tunes display, which was located next to cartoonish sticks of dynamite and a detonator.

“I’m going out with a bang, baby!” Anderson told her well-wishers with her hands on the plunger and a smile on her face.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .