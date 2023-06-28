Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia Health encourages well-child/teen visits as part of back-to-school planning

Essentia Health St. Joseph's Medical Center1.jpg
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, Essentia Health encourages scheduling a well-child/teen visit.

Well-child/teen visits are an opportunity to review a child’s health in all areas — growth, cognitive and social development, illness prevention, mental health and more.

“This is a great time to make sure your child is healthy for the summer and ahead of the school year, “said Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, an Essentia pediatrician, in a news release. “It’s a good chance for both parents and children to bring us any concerns they have to make so we can make sure they can thrive in the upcoming year.”

These visits are for anyone from birth to age 21 and are recommended annually. At a well-child/teen visit, your pediatrician or primary care provider will:

  • Conduct a comprehensive physical exam.
  • Take measurements like height and weight.
  • Screen for any mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression.
  • Update all immunizations or vaccinations, including for HPV, meningitis and COVID-19.
  • Talk about illness prevention, nutrition, physical fitness and other applicable health-related issues.

When it’s age-appropriate, subjects like substance abuse, proper dieting and sexual health also are discussed at well-child/teen visits.
A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical examination, can also be completed as part of a well-child/teen visit. It is recommended that a child have their physical at least six weeks before their sports season begins so there is enough time to follow up on something if necessary.

Parents and guardians can schedule these visits directly through a pediatrician or family medicine provider. Many insurance companies cover one well-child/teen visit per year.

Anyone interested only in completing sports physical forms, please contact a local clinic to make an appointment or to see if they have any upcoming sports physical sessions.

By Dispatch staff report
