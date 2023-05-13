99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia Health hosts free joint-replacement seminar in Baxter

The seminar seminar is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Arrowwood Lodge, located at 6967 Lake Forest Road in Baxter.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

BAXTER — Essentia Health is highlighting the latest technology in joint-replacement options and giving patients an up-close look at what to expect when it comes to their procedure.

A joint-replacement seminar examining available options will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Arrowwood Lodge, located at 6967 Lake Forest Road, Baxter. Two physicians, Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister and Dr. Amy Lelwica, will be on hand to discuss Zimmer Biomet’s new ROSA (robotic surgical assistant), one of the most advanced joint-replacement tools available. The physicians also will talk about options for knee care and answer questions. Additionally, there will be a mobile joint-replacement learning center for folks to tour.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The ROSA Knee System software uses X-rays to create 3-D images of the joint, which helps the surgeon determine the best possible implant fit for the patient. The result is optimal alignment, which improves joint stability and mobility for the patient by improving the precision of the cuts. By using this real-time data, the surgeon can plan for and carry out a personalized surgery based on that patient’s individual needs. It is one of the safest, most accurate options for knee-replacement procedures, Essentia Health reported.

This event is free and open to the public, with dinner and refreshments provided. Anyone experiencing knee pain or with general questions about joint replacement can attend. Registration is not required.

By Dispatch staff report
