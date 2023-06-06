99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia Health lifts hospital visitation restrictions

New guidelines allow visitors anytime a patient wants to receive them, noting some situations may require limited visitation for safety or other reasons, Essentia Health stated.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center Spring 2021.jpg
Family and other support people play a vital role in the care and well-being of patients, and the updated guidelines reflect the importance of visitors, Essentia Health stated in a news release on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:24 PM

BRAINERD — Essentia Health announced on Tuesday, June 6, it will remove set visitor hours and lift limits on the number of hospital visitors.

Family and other support people play a vital role in the care and well-being of patients, and the updated guidelines reflect the importance of visitors, Essentia Health stated in a news release.

The new guidelines include removing set visitor hours in hospitals and welcoming guests anytime a patient wants to receive them.

Essentia Health stated people who are sick or have a contagious condition should not visit. Children younger than 16, should be accompanied by an adult. Essentia reported it reserved the right to determine if other situations make it necessary to limit visitation.

Certain departments, such as the emergency departments, behavioral health units, surgical and procedural areas and neonatal intensive care units will continue following specific guidelines, Essentia Health said.

“We will encourage care teams to make decisions based on their patients’ needs or current circumstances,” Essentia Health said in the statement. “Visitors who are interfering with the work of our care teams may be asked to leave regardless of these guidelines.”

Visitors for COVID-19 patients will be required to continue wearing N95 masks and follow proper hand hygiene before and after visiting, according to Essentia Health, and younger children who cannot wear N95s should wear a well-fitting level 1 surgical mask instead.

Additional details may be found at essentiahealth.org .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
