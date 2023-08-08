Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 8

News Local

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

An area listing of birth announcements.

A picture of white baby shoes to illustrate area birth announcements.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service<br/>
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:13 AM

Beckylynn Buehler and Jeremy Biniek, Brainerd, a girl, Kira Piper Biniek, 4 pounds, June 21, 2023. Grandparent is Ronald Biniek, Isle.

Cheyenne and Austin Matvick, Hillman, a boy, Mason Anthony, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, June 28, 2023.

Cynthia Thompson and Tyler Peterson, Brainerd, a boy, Micah Scott Thompson, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Rachel and Ricky Aulie, Breezy Point, and Cheryl Kelly, Brainerd.

Cat and Jordan Blaeser, Brainerd, a boy, Tate Vincent, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, June 30, 2023. Grandparents are Jon and Nancy Blaeser, Nisswa, Chanelle Blaeser, Pequot Lakes, and Sheryl and Scott Wold, Aitkin.

Tiffany Vorbeck and Nicholas Drone, Motley, a girl, Oriana Wren, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, July 1, 2023. Grandparents are Norman Drone, Verndale, Shawna Drone, Staples, Terry Meyer, Staples, and the late Keith Meyer.

Kayla Nutzmann and Brandon Ruff, Milaca, a boy, Kenneth Alan Ruff, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, July 2, 2023. Grandparents are Sean and Becky Randall, Brainerd, Cara Denzer, Brainerd, and Randy Ruff, Hibbing.

Andrew and Adison Stanger, Merrifield, a girl, Penelope Jo, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, July 5, 2023. Grandparents are Amy and Corey Stanger, Becker, and Lisa and Mitch DeMarais, Burnsville.

Kyle and Danielle Rundhaug, Pine River, a girl, Emery Rose, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, July 5, 2023. Grandparents are Daniel and Diane Petersen, Elmdale, and Mike and LeAnne Rundhaug, Pine River.

Zachary and Elise Malecha, Nisswa, a boy, Arthur Ellard, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, July 6, 2023. Grandparents are Diana and Michael Magner, Grand Rapids, Lisa and Stephen Lang, Red Wing, and Steven Malecha, Cannon Falls.

Lillian and Erik Britton, Staples, a boy, Dakota Jo, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, July 14, 2023.

Alisha and Kyle Borders, Pillager, a boy, Leo Patrick, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, July 17, 2023. Grandparents are Lori and Pat Borders, Pillager, David Brattlund, Pillager, and Melissa Brattlund, Brainerd.

Lindsay and Jeremy Przybilla, Brainerd, a boy, Beckett Duane, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, July 24, 2023. Grandparents are Rebecca and Brian Birchem, Brainerd, Steve Badger, Baxter, and Terry Likens, Longville.

