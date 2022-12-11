Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Barbara and Erik Bingham, Brainerd, a boy, Aksel Erik, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, Nov. 8, 2022.

Cheryl and Chris Olson, Brainerd, a girl, Aubree Christelle, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 9, 2022.

Abby and Kolt Herron, Baxter, a boy, Oliver Todd, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Nov. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Jennifer and Todd Dahl, Baxter, and the late Todd Herron and the late Tina Jensen.

Alicia and Josh Anderson, Baxter, a boy, Wyatt Phillip, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Nov. 10, 2022.

Zinnia Finmed, Brainerd, a boy, Zachary Carmichael, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Nov. 11, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda and Josh Alexander, Pillager, a boy, Silas Leroy, 9 pounds, Nov. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Tom and Kathy Thedens, Nowthen, Danelle Bybee, Pillager, and Derek Alexander, Kernersville, North Carolina.

Jade and Tony Winkleblack, Hackensack, a boy, Cash Warren, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Nov. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Karen and Ed Graham, Hackensack, Dale and Stacey Kielhorn, Burden, Kansas, and Toney Holley, Pensacola, Florida.

Ashley and Mathew Kallroos, Brainerd, a girl, Grace Bella, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Nov. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Jennifer Buchholz, Garrison, Ryan Dupre, Garrison, and Susanne and Tom Kallroos, Coon Rapids. Great-grandparents are Maria Buchholz, Ramsey, Wendy and Lenny Dupre, White Bear Lake, and Sandy Kallroos, Fridley.

Layne and Jada Bauman, Brainerd, a girl, Lilah Noelle, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Nov. 18, 2022.

Jordan and Laura Lind, Baxter, a girl, Isla Ray, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, Nov. 18, 2022.

Emiliana Risnes and Travis Kowalzek, Brainerd, a girl, Hazel Lynn Kowalzek, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Nov. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Barbara Quintana, Brainerd, the late Tim Quintana, Gregory Kowalzek, Hastings, and Annette and Jeff Anderson, Pillager.

Eric Charpentier and Tarna Squires, Brainerd, a girl, Cordelia Primrose Squires-Charpentier, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Nov. 24, 2022. Grandparents are Raymond Charpentier and Rhonda Cosgrove, Brainerd, and Pam Squires, Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Rachael Barnum and Tom Jones, Baxter, a girl, Celeste Sterling, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Jill and Randy Barnum, Pine River, and Tammy Clark and Joel Terwey, Hudson, Wisconsin.