Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
Adam and Katie Pickar, Merrifield, a boy, Luke William, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Curt and Maureen Pickar, Brainerd, and Brian and Colleen Scholl, Brainerd.
Nolan and Amanda Toft, Breezy Point, a girl, Palmer Florence, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Heidi and David Olson, Big Lake, and Bill and Lisa Toft, Breezy Point.
Andrew and Allison Pomeroy, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Laken Drew, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Dec. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Jim and Shelley Rauschnot, Inver Grove Heights, and Jan and George Pomeroy, Ramsey.
Anthony Wallace and Sunny Heikkenen, Brainerd, a girl, Sunaya Destiny Rae Wallace, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Holly Turcotte, Brainerd, Tate Heikkenen, Brainerd, and Annette Wallace, Brainerd.
Craig Worley and Alicia Allen, Brainerd and St. Cloud, a boy, Tatum James Worley, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 9, 2022. Grandparents are Kenneth Allen, Milaca, Melody Larsen, St. Cloud, Kevin Worley, Brainerd, and the late Chandra Johnson.
