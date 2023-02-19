Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
Thomas Lovelace and Alexis Lodermeier, Garrison, a boy, William Alexander Lovelace, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 20, 2023.
Meisha Oswaldson, Onamia, a girl, ZayLani Rae, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Jan. 24, 2023. Grandparent is Lana Oswaldson, Onamia.
William and Sarah Herron, Brainerd, a girl, Delilah Jo, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Jan. 28, 2023. Grandparents are Amy Rakow, Brainerd, Jason and Jaret Smude, Brainerd, and Scott and Debbie Herron, Brainerd.
Erica Stepanek and Wade Wernecke, Brainerd, a girl, Winter Arwen, 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces, Feb. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Lisle and Deborah Stepanek, Fort Ripley, and Debra Wernecke, Breezy Point.