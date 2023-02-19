99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

An area listing of birth announcements.

By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 04:57 AM

Thomas Lovelace and Alexis Lodermeier, Garrison, a boy, William Alexander Lovelace, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 20, 2023.

Meisha Oswaldson, Onamia, a girl, ZayLani Rae, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Jan. 24, 2023. Grandparent is Lana Oswaldson, Onamia.

William and Sarah Herron, Brainerd, a girl, Delilah Jo, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Jan. 28, 2023. Grandparents are Amy Rakow, Brainerd, Jason and Jaret Smude, Brainerd, and Scott and Debbie Herron, Brainerd.

Erica Stepanek and Wade Wernecke, Brainerd, a girl, Winter Arwen, 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces, Feb. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Lisle and Deborah Stepanek, Fort Ripley, and Debra Wernecke, Breezy Point.

