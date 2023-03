Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Amanda Juetten and Christopher Medek, Pierz, a girl, Collins Rose Josephine Medek, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 6, 2023. Grandparents are Herb Juetten, Pierz, and Larry and Nancy Medek, Pierz.

Felicity Swenson and Gabrial Rudolph, Brainerd, a boy, Marvin Paul Rudolph, 7 pounds, Feb. 8, 2023. Grandparents are Neil Rudolph, Brainerd, and Nomnae Pikula, Brainerd.

Aria Neal and Dan Constenius, Brainerd, a boy, Ziggy Stark Neal, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Feb. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Janey Neal, Buffalo, Kathi Tallman, Pine River, Justin Neal, Minneapolis, and Garett Constenius, Cokato.

Paul and Amber Rosier, Brainerd, a girl, Eleanor Kenna, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Feb. 15, 2023. Grandparents are Dale and Peggy Rosier, Grand Rapids, and Allan and Sharon Smith, Tupelo, Mississippi.

Jessica Heinz and Ryan Stellmach, Little Falls, a girl, Aspen Ellie-Ann Stellmach, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Feb. 16, 2023. Grandparents are Ron and Lilah Stellmach, Foley, Joan Helmin, Hayden, Idaho, and the late Betty Heinz. Great-grandparent is Ellie Moberg, Pierz.

Cody and Emma Thomsen, Crosslake, a girl, Mae Marie, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 19, 2023.

Brianna Lopez and Luis Arambula, Brainerd, a girl, Aubriella Marie Arambula, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 20, 2023. Grandparents are Sanjuana and Jose, Brainerd, and Luis and Yessenia, Lopeno, Texas.

Zach and Katelin Hohertz, Merrifield, a boy, Bryer Beau, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Feb. 23, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Deb Cranny, Brainerd, Mark Hohertz, Minnetonka, and Chris Vitez, Watertown.

Angelea and Daniel Madison, Brainerd, a boy, Colton James, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 25, 2023. Grandparents are Duane and Angelia Zetah and Kerry Laflex and Doug Madison.

Rylie and Eric Weber, Nisswa, a girl, Beverly Christine, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Feb. 25, 2023. Grandparents are John and Ellen Fussy, Nisswa, Cindy and Bertrand Weber, Burnsville, and Joy Clark, Jacksonville, Florida.

Josiah and Cassie Winship, Baxter, a girl, Jemarie Jules, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 27, 2023. Grandparents are Dennis and Julie Logelin, Brainerd, and Fred and Diane Winship, Duluth.