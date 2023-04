Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Kalvin and Lindsey Becker, Aitkin, a girl, Nora Jean, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Feb. 28, 2023. Grandparents are Jeff and Annie Johnson, Malmo, and Rick and Kathy Nelson, McGrath.

Landon and Megan Stanfield, Brainerd, a boy, Landon Scott, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, March 1, 2023. Grandparents are Tammy and Scott Stanfield, Brainerd, and Monica and Dan Soderholm, Apple Valley.

Kyle Frank and Raelynn Fickett, Fifty Lakes, a boy, Kyson Joseph Frank, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, March 9, 2023. Grandparents are Rebecca Fickett Miller and Joseph Frank.

Chris and Mandy Dens, Brainerd, a boy, Mason John, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, March 9, 2023. Grandparents are Kevin and Cathy Dens, Brainerd, and John and Lynne Bradac, Circle Pines.

Tim Jensen and Ivy Shavinsky, Brainerd, a boy, Linden Oliver Jensen, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, March 10, 2023. Grandparents are Pamela Shavinsky, Aitkin, and Dale and Margarent Jensen, Brainerd.

Marcus Evenson and Amanda Gelking, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Leroy Lester Evenson, 8 pounds, March 10, 2023. Grandparents are Gregory Evenson, Pequot Lakes, Jill Evenson, Mason City, Iowa, Steven Gelking, Pequot Lakes, and Carrie Hanson, Pine River.

Christa Jobe and Bryce Frisch, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Aspyn Rodney Frisch, March 10, 2023. Grandparents are Kari Hassa, Wadena, Becky Ascheman, Wadena, and Mike Frisch, Brainerd.

Lauren Borg and Joey Kort, Brainerd, a boy, Carter Jason Kort, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, March 14, 2023. Grandparents are Jason Borg, Brainerd, and Tracy Borg, Brainerd.

Brandi Travis and Tyler Schwartz, Holdingford, a girl, Remington Nicole Schwartz, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, March 14, 2023.

Heather Bartishofski and David Dauer, Brainerd, a girl, Zari Zhang Dauer, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, March 15, 2023. Grandparents are Pat and Mike Dauer.

Jessica Leigh Wesson and Allen McCracking, Deerwood, a girl, Janie Jean Louise McCracking, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, March 16, 2023. Grandparents are the late Jamie Carson, Martin Liebold, Spring Valley, and Amy Jarvela, Crosby.

Jess and Alex Beste, Crosby, a boy, Mason Alexander, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, March 19, 2023.

Jamie and Benjamin Duhn, Brainerd, a girl, Gemma Thiel, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, March 21, 2023. Grandparents are Robert and Gail Thiel, Dumont, and David and Lori Duhn, Brainerd.

Alexus and Alexander Schommer, Royalton, a boy, Oliver David, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, March 21, 2023. Grandparents are David and Gaylene Witucki, Royalton, and Bradley and Leah Pelzer, St. Cloud.

Amber and Ryan Osvold, Brainerd, a boy, Nathan Joseph, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, March 22, 2023. Grandparents are Christine and Scott Eggerth, Swanville, John Barton, Pierz, and Charlene Osvold, Fort Ripley.

Troy Funk and Leah Virnig, Pierz, a boy, Trevor David Funk, 10 pounds, 6 ounces, March 29, 2023.

Rochelle and Andrew Olivarez, Onamia, a boy, Henry Little Fire, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, March 29, 2023. Grandparents are Armando and Lisa Olivarez and Richard and Terri Jones.

Derek and Destinee Kayfes, Brainerd, a girl, Emma Louise, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, March 30, 2023. Grandparents are Dwayne and Gloria Horner, Aitkin, Kevin Kayfes, Crosby, and Tammy DeChaine, St. Michael.

Christa and Joey Froelich, Pierz, a girl, Evelyn Jo, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, April 1, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Mary Jo Stangl, Pierz, and Terry and Karen Froelich, Pierz.