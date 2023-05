Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Amanda and Joe Holsapple, Cass Lake, a girl, Eva Ann, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, April 4, 2023.

Brittany Sather and Matt Cool, Brainerd, a girl, Myla LaRae, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, April 5, 2023. Grandparents are Brian and Kim Sather, Brainerd, and Gregory and Ronda Cool, Emily.

Jade Hurning and Dale Czechowicz, Motley, a boy, Mecate Copper, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, April 7, 2023.

Jordan Geschwill and Joshua Glenn, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Evalynn Kay, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 8, 2023.

Andrew and Katherine Switzer, Remer, a boy, Daniel Andrew, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, April 9, 2023. Grandparents are Daniel and Caroline Switzer and James and Kristina Ziegler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Loso and Heather Benjamin-Dorr, Onamia, a boy, Michael Alan Loso Jr., 10 pounds, 2 ounces, April 12, 2023. Grandparent is Leann Benjamin (Mark), of Alberta, Louisiana.

Katie and Chris Fennema, Baxter, a girl, Madilynn Mae, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, April 13, 2023. Grandparents are Ron and Deb Sullivan, Bird Island, and Mike and Josie Thrun, Barnum.

Jacob and Molly Dragovich, Nisswa, a girl, Presley Jo, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, April 14, 2023. Grandparents are Joe and Denise Laudenbach, Brainerd, and Dale and Kari Dragovich, Aitkin.

Matthew and Maarja Melander, Pine River, a boy, Pejter William, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 14, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Michelle, Big Lake, and David and Adri, St. Louis Park.

Rachel and Matthew Johnson, Little Falls, a boy, Wyatt Richard, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 16, 2023. Grandparents are Nancy and Ron Smock, Little Falls, and Victoria and Peter Isder, Little Falls.

Brittany and Casey LaDouceur, Brainerd, a girl, Lainey Patricia, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 17, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Renee LaDouceur, Brainerd, Misty Peterson and Billy High, Brainerd, and Tim and Allison Peterson, Brainerd.

Teresa and Austin Kielty, Brainerd, a girl, Lydia Anne Marie, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, April 17, 2023. Grandparents are Gordon Skillings, New York Mills, Dawn Skillings, Brainerd, and Linda Kielty, Long Prairie.

ADVERTISEMENT