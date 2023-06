Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Justin and Kellie Skillings, Nisswa, a boy, Owen Mark Alan, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, April 19, 2023. Grandparents are Bob and Holly Skillings, Detroit Lakes, and Mark and Cindee Utter, Nisswa.

Patience Mitchell and James Boyle, Brainerd, a girl, Promise Lynn Boyle, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, April 21, 2023.

Brandon Bryant and Christina Polchow, Pine River, a boy, Corey Stanley Polchow, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, April 22, 2023.

Amber and Garrett Haglin, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Jackson Thomas, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, April 25, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Ellen Haglin, Nisswa, and Mike and Jennifer Booge, Park Rapids.

Jess and Jonathon Newkirk, Cushing, a girl, Kate Reilly, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, April 28, 2023. Grandparents are Ian and Sue Newkirk, Cushing, Lorie Reilly, Huntington Beach, California, and Richard Reilly and Martha Gagnon, San Diego, California.

Jennifer and Rick Lee, Brainerd, a girl, Olivia Grace, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, April 28, 2023.

Megan and Alex Kempf, Brainerd, a girl, Avery Jean, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, April 29, 2023. Grandparents are Gary and Cathy Kempf, Coon Rapids, and Mike and Pam Marlatt, Brainerd.

Destanie Anderson and Ethan Smith, Onamia, a boy, Karsen Merlin Smith, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, May 1, 2023. Grandparent is Gina Anderson, Onamia.

Brittney and Cody Bednar, Baxter, a girl, Alora Rose, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, May 3, 2023. Grandparents are Darlene and Randy Bednar, Foley, and Tracy and Dale Peterson, Braham.

Brianna Hemmings and Matthew Speed, Brainerd, a girl, Aria Kay, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, May 3, 2023.

Matthew and Leana Nelson, Brainerd, a girl, Ruby Jane, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, May 6, 2023. Grandparents are John and Jeanie Nelson, Lino Lakes, and Steve and Jane Bruer, Detroit Lakes.

Vaughn and Michaela Jundt, Brainerd, a boy, Vance William, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, May 6, 2023.

Zachary O’Rourke and Norah Boyd, Brainerd, a boy, Zayden James O’Rourke, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, May 8, 2023. Grandparents are Nicole and Jay Dockterof, Brainerd, Kerry O’Rourke and Jacques Achermann, Pine Center, Jessica Boyd, Aitkin, and Eric Finch, Brainerd.

Allison Potvin and Derek Herman, Brainerd, a girl, Maeve Magnolia Herman, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, May 9, 2023. Grandparents are Bill and Cindy Potvin and Jerry and Mardell Herman.

Samuel Burchill and Marina Oster, Brainerd, a boy, Roman Ross Burchill, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, May 9, 2023.

Joseph Berg and Vanessa Berg, Cushing, a girl, Hannah Claire, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, May 10, 2023. Grandparents are Mark and Joanne Kolbeck, Baxter, Mary Berg and Bill Greene, Cadott, Wisconsin, and John and Tammy Ford, Arcadia, Wisconsin.