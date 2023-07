Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Peter and Brittany Ryan, Baxter, a boy, Lucas Daniel, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, May 18, 2023. Grandparents are Dan and Lynn Theisen, Earlville, Iowa, and Ron and Rose Ryan, New Prague.

Jessica Dufour and Trenton Mills, Brainerd, a boy, Kolt Gerald Mills, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, May 22, 2023.

Vince and Amy Gundlach, Baxter, a boy, Espen Henry, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, May 25, 2023. Grandparents are Dan and Cindy Wegscheid, St. Peter, and Norm and Sandy Gundlach, Baxter.

Brianna Ferguson and Tarin Rogowski, Baxter, a boy, Leif Matthew Rogowski, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, May 31, 2023.

Crystal Kowalczyk and Jacob Crowe-Kasper, Brainerd, a girl, Blakeleigh Diane Kasper, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, June 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy and Whitney Wagner, Pierz, a boy, Leo Michael, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, June 3, 2023. Grandparents are Wendy and Charlie Swenson, Pine River, Dale and Linda Wagner, Elk River, and Connie and Larry Marquardt, Atwater.

Brandon and Courtney Schneider, Fort Ripley, a boy, Dawson Joseph, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, June 4, 2023. Grandparents are Roger and Michelle Schneider, Little Falls, and Richard and Terry Atkinson, Little Falls.

Brooke and Tanner Tetrick, Pierz, a boy, August James, 10 pounds, 3 ounces, June 5, 2023.

James and Annamarie Toner, a boy, Gabriel John, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, June 16, 2023. Grandparents are Jerome and Lori Ludwig, Redwood Falls, James Toner, Long Prairie, and Denice Toner, Minneapolis.

Caleb and Allison Gildner, Breezy Point, a boy, Silas James, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, June 16, 2023. Grandparents are Graig and Martha Sewell, Breezy Point, and Alan and Rebecca Gildner, Castle Rock.