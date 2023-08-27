Essentia Health, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births

Jeremy and Lindsay Przybilla, Brainerd, a boy, Beckett Duane, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, July 24, 2023. Grandparents are Rebecca and Brian Birchem, Brainerd, Steve Badger, Baxter, and Terry Likens, Longville.

Konrad and Kelsey Abramo, Brainerd, a boy, Anders Konrad, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, July 25, 2023. Grandparents are Gerard and Leatte Zilka, Brainerd, and Shirley Salber, Brainerd, and Mark and Terri Abramo, Breezy Point.

Brett and Kayla Erickson, Brainerd, a girl, Vilette Faye, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, July 26, 2023. Grandparents are Jim and Renee Sattler, Sartell, and Neal and Laura Erickson, Sartell.

Elijah Fitch and Makayla Hanna, Brainerd, a boy, T’Zion Lamondeous Fitch, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, July 28, 2023. Grandparents are Samantha Harris, Chicago, Illinois, Micki Snook, Daryl Snook, Brainerd, and Shane Fitch, Brainerd.

Eliah Thundershield and Heather Stottlemire, Backus, a boy, Roman-Bede Cross Thundershield, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Aug. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Angela Stottlemire and Bud Wynn, Staples, and Roger and Mary Thundershield, Pine River. Great-grandparents are Ken and JoAnn Stottlemire, Ironton, and Claire Primus, Long Prairie.

Clinton Malikowski and Ashley Nord, Baxter, a girl, Raegan Jae Malikowski, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Aug. 2, 2023. Grandparents are Cindy and Jay Nord and Doug Malikowski.

Haley and Joe Muehlbauer, Baxter, a girl, Mara Grace, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Aug. 3, 2023. Grandparents are Brad and Shari Noeldner, Waconia, and John and Carol Muehlbauer, Hermantown.

Jessica Kowalczyk and Warren Garner, Little Falls, a girl, Abigail Evelyn Garner, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Aug. 4, 2023.