Essentia Health to host grief support sessions starting in October

BRAINERD — Coping with the loss of a loved one is very difficult, which is why Essentia Health is offering grief support classes for those who have experienced a tragic death.

Beginning Oct. 10, Essentia will host seven weekly 90-minute grief support sessions starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The support group is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a relative, friend or significant person in their life. The groups will be led by Connie Friebohle, an Essentia chaplain.

Meetings will be in the Kerst Room in the basement of Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Follow the signs or ask the front desk for directions.

To sign up, or learn more information, call Friebohle at 218-828-7442.

