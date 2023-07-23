Everyone has a chance to race up the Mississippi July 29

BRAINERD — The Mississippi River — so many drive over it, walk above it and maybe gaze down at it on a daily basis.

It’s an aspect of life in Brainerd many take for granted, and Shane Riffle and Tim Terrill want to change that.

“It’s a really beautiful resource, and I think a lot of people drive by it, but they’ve never experienced it,” Terrill said during an interview Tuesday, July 18, at Lyman P. White Park.

The two are joining forces through the Brainerd Family YMCA and the Mississippi Headwaters Board for a race they hope will promote physical and mental health, knowledge of the river and, of course, a little bit of fun and friendly competition.

“It’s a good way for people to get exercise,” Riffle said. “We know that your stress revels, that your stress levels, that your anxiety and your mental health is better when you’re outdoors. So it combines those two aspects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year Riffle, executive director of the YMCA, partnered with the nonprofit Smiles for Jake or a Smiles on the ‘Sippi race, upon which this year’s UpRiver race is based.

Participants will take off July 29 in canoes, kayaks or stand-up paddleboards from the new Lyman P. White Park along East River Road in Brainerd, race up river about 1.75 miles to the public access off Evergreen Avenue and come back to the park, for a round trip of about 3.5 miles.

For those more adept at land travel than water, there’s a category for them, too.

Last year, friends of Riffle’s from a biking group also wanted to participate in the Smiles on the ‘Sippi event, so they made their own category. This year’s bike raft group will allow participants to bike from Lyman P. White Park to the Evergreen landing, where they’ll then inflate a raft, attach their bikes to it and paddle back to the starting area.

The top three finishers in each category will receive a little paddle with the name of the race on it, and prizes will also be awarded to the last finisher in each category along with those who have the best costume and the best decorated watercraft.

A paddle from last year's Smiles on the 'Sippi race serves as an example of the prizes available at this year's UpRiver Race set July 29 in Brainerd. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“We incorporated things in for people who maybe aren’t into the competition side but are into the fun side,” said Terrill, executive director of the Mississippi Headwaters Board. “... We’re hoping somebody comes as a zebra mussel or something like that. … Because there’s a lot of people that don’t really want to race, but they just want to experience it. So we’re offering those experiences as well.

The entry fee is $40, and all participants will receive a race T-shirt.

Riffle and Terrill hope to draw both local paddlers and those from other areas who just want to experience the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We think that the Mississippi is an underutilized resource,” Terrill said.

A signage initiative through the Mississippi Headwaters Board has placed signs and kiosks at various points along the first 400 miles of the river, giving visitors information about the river and tracking usage throughout the year.

“And just through our program alone last year, through events like this across 400 miles, we generated some over $21,000 worth of economic activity,” Terrill said, noting it’s exciting to be able to provide hard numbers for the economic impact of the river, while knowing the actual impact is much higher.

Tim Terrill, left, and Shane Riffle talk Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Lyman P. White Park about the upcoming UpRiver race on the Mississippi Rive. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Riffle hopes Brainerd will feel some of that impact in the coming years.

“If we can bring folks in from out of town, it’s good for downtown Brainerd,” Riffle said. “…And hopefully in the next, you know, three, four, five years, we have a good sized event that really gets to highlight the Brainerd lakes area and the Mississippi River.

More by Theresa Bourke





“And for us at the Y, community is everything. And it gives us an opportunity to get outside of the walls of the Y to help develop new relationships, not just with other people, but with the river.”

And those relationships with the river could be key for its long-term health.

“If we can create experiences and opportunities for people to fall in love with it, then they’re more likely to help protect the resource, not just for today, but for future generations,” Riffle said. “That’s ultimately what we want. We want people to be able to use it responsibly but also that it’s protected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on the race, and to register visit bit.ly/3Dk7nvr . Registration will be available up until the day before the event, but sooner is better, so organizers know how many people to expect.

The race is sponsored by Visit Brainerd and Essentia Health.

Participating in the UpRiver Race

When: Saturday, July 19.

Where: Lyman P. White Park, Brainerd.

Schedule: Race briefing begins at 8:30 a.m.. The canoe and bike raft groups begin at 9 a.m., followed by the kayak category at 9:15 a.m. and stand-up paddleboards at 9:30 a.m. Awards will be presented after the race.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.