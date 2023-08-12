Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Expect lane closures, delays on Hwy 25

Crews are resurfacing Highway 25 from Highway 27 in Genola, Morrison County, to Crow Wing County Road 2, 10 miles south of Brainerd Aug. 14–17.

4514871+0925construction.jpg
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will micro-surface the pavement, which will renew the road surface and seal minor cracks, pavement ruts and other irregularities when resurfacing Highway 25.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BAXTER.— Motorists can expect periodic single-lane closures and delays as crews resurface Highway 25 from Highway 27 in Genola, Morrison County, to Crow Wing County Road 2, 10 miles south of Brainerd, Aug. 14–17, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions with flagging operations. Work will occur weekdays, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Work segments will change and move throughout the day.

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Other reminders:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits; the fine for a work zone violation is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

MnDOT will microsurface the pavement, which will renew the road surface and seal minor cracks, pavement ruts and other irregularities. When complete, motorists will notice a smoother ride.
For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Brainerd-area organizations receive grants totaling $120,000 from Otto Bremer Trust
3m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Map of road work
Local
Roadwork begins on Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin week of Aug. 14
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
6h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Public school library book challenges
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board
A man shakes a Scout's hand at a meeting.
Local
Brainerd girl partners with VFW on Eagle Scout project
1d ago
 · 
By  Sue Sterling
Richard and Carrie (left) Mark and John Aspinwall pole their canoes through the wild rice beds off of Green’s Point in the Mississippi River Wednesday. Three generations of the Aspinwall family have been coming to Green’s Point near Brainerd to gather wild rice. Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls
Northland Outdoors
Wild rice season opens soon, but harvesters must ensure rice is ripe
11h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
ask-a-trooper-page-header.jpg
Opinion
Ask a Trooper - Collection
4d ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol