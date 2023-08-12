Expect lane closures, delays on Hwy 25

BAXTER.— Motorists can expect periodic single-lane closures and delays as crews resurface Highway 25 from Highway 27 in Genola, Morrison County, to Crow Wing County Road 2, 10 miles south of Brainerd, Aug. 14–17, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions with flagging operations. Work will occur weekdays, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Work segments will change and move throughout the day.

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Other reminders:



Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits; the fine for a work zone violation is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

MnDOT will microsurface the pavement, which will renew the road surface and seal minor cracks, pavement ruts and other irregularities. When complete, motorists will notice a smoother ride.

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .