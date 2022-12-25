Extra Credit

Patriot’s Pen winners announced

Winners in the annual Patriot’s Pen writing competition were honored recently in a ceremony at the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The first-place prize of $200 went to Kasey Hamlin of Nisswa, a sixth grade student at Forestview Middle School.

Contributed

Coming in second for $150 was seventh grader Mullen Bratney from Brainerd.

Contributed

Third was sixth grader Tucker Hanson of Merrifield. He took home a check for $100.

Contributed

The Brainerd VFW congratulates all 63 who entered in the Patriot’s Pen competition this year. Find details at: www.brainerdvfw.org/patriots-pen .

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Kaden Kroll of the Pierz FFA chapter was the recipient of a Supervised Agriculture Experience Support Grant for $1,000.

There were 1,296 applicants from all across the nation and Kroll was selected for his maple syrup business he wants to start up and then sell at local farmers’ markets.

These grants are designed to help FFA members create and operate an agriculture business, work at an agriculture-related business, or conduct an agriculture research experience.

Minnesota students who graduated from North Dakota State University in summer 2022 include Alixandra Peterson, Motley; and Laurel LeaAnn Hughes, Pillager.

Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students named to the summer 2022 president's list: Kaytlyn Schmeling, Brainerd; Lucas Falkum, Baxter; and Christopher Banaka and Christopher Holst, both of Staples.

Christopher Chamberlin, Brainerd, was named to the University of Maryland Global Campus dean's list for the spring semester.

Local students named to the Bethel University dean's list for academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester include: Lily Plested, Brainerd; Karli Monahan, Breezy Point; Grace Bonfig, Merrifield; Andrew Kirzeder, Nisswa; Madelyn Pearson, Nisswa; Mariah Rickard, Pequot Lakes; Madeline Sherman, Pequot Lakes; and Samantha Thomas, Pillager.