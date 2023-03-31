99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Extra distracted driving enforcement in April on Minnesota roads

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the campaign with funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:17 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota law enforcement agencies and traffic safety partners are teaming up this April to educate motorists, enforce the hands-free cell phone law and help stop other distracting behaviors.

The distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign runs April 1-30 and includes extra enforcement. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the campaign with funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It includes advertising across Minnesota in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

“We all lead busy lives and think we can multitask, but behind the wheel of the car is not the place to do that,” said Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson in a news release. “You may not think a quick glance down at your phone or radio will do any harm, but that simple distraction can seriously injure or kill someone in an instant.”

Distracted driving is dangerous driving

  • More than 32,000 crashes were distracted driving-related from 2018-2022, contributing to one in 11 crashes in Minnesota.
  • In 2022, preliminary figures show distracted driving contributed to 126 injuries and 22 deaths.
  • Distracted driving contributes to 9% of crashes in Minnesota.

Hands-free cellphone use is the lawHands-free cell phone use became law on Aug. 1, 2019, in Minnesota. That means drivers can no longer hold their phone in their hand. Accessing or posting on social media, streaming videos, checking that box score or Googling information on a device while driving are all still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.

Distracted driving consequences

  • Hands-free cell phone law: The law allows a driver to use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone. Remember, hands-free is not necessarily distraction-free.
  • If you injure or kill someone while violating the hands-free law, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.

Drive smart and join Minnesotans driving distraction-free

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Cellphones — Park the phone by putting it down, turning it off, placing it out of reach or going hands-free.
  • Music and other controls — Pre-program radio stations and arrange music in an easy-to-access spot. Adjust mirrors and ventilation before traveling.
  • Navigation — Map out the destination and enter the GPS route in advance.
  • Eating and drinking — Avoid messy foods and secure drinks.
  • Children — Teach children the importance of good behavior in a vehicle and model proper driving behavior.
  • Passengers — Speak up to stop drivers from distracted driving behavior and offer to help with anything that takes the driver’s attention off the road.

Visit HandsFreeMN.org and DriveSmartMN.org for more information.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Sunset, snowy foreground.
Local
Sun sets over frozen Gull Lake
March 31, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces summer, fall 2022 graduation list
March 31, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Jury finds former Nisswa mayor guilty of misdemeanor
March 31, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Sunset, snowy foreground.
Local
Sun sets over frozen Gull Lake
March 31, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Trial date set for man accused of murdering woman at resort near Merrifield
March 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Man standing at a podium.
Local
Mille Lacs Sheriff Kyle Burton: 'I've never seen something like this'
March 28, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kids pick up colorful eggs from the ground.
Local
Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up
March 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report