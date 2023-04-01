99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Faith in Action presents 'Preparing for the Aging Storm' April 18 in Walker

How people plan ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life they live.

Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

WALKER — Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action for Cass County, will present “Preparing for the Aging Storm” at 6 p.m. April 18 in the Double Study Hall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, 302 Fourth St. S., Walker.

The community education course is free; however, those interested should register with Community Ed to ensure there are enough materials for everyone.

How people plan ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life they live. Learn about some basic tools to have in place, who you can call upon, and how to be prepared for emergencies so you can better cope with crises and make decisions as we get older and live longer. Discover the local resources available to lend support.

“Rural Minnesota is a great place to age among friends,” Faith in Action officials said in a news release. It “also helps to dream and think creatively, exploring new things and places when it comes to aging and retirement.”

There will be time during the session for questions, sharing and discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about speakers, services or volunteering for Faith in Action, call 218-675-5435, visit its Facebook page or go to its website at www.faithinactioncass.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Graphic with news spelled out as a single key on a keyboard
Local
Grants available to repair homes damaged by severe weather in 2022
April 01, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News Events2.JPG
Local
Unlimited Learning session to look at creation of Minnesota’s DFL Party
April 01, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas - April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Girls Track and Field: Strong senior group highlights the Warrior girls
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Track and Field practice Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Boys Track and Field: Stars should shine bright for Warrior boys
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A car crashed into trees
Local
Vehicle flips end over end, lodges vertically between trees
March 30, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Kids pick up colorful eggs from the ground.
Local
Brainerd lakes area Easter events round up
March 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report