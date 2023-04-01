Faith in Action presents 'Preparing for the Aging Storm' April 18 in Walker

WALKER — Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action for Cass County, will present “Preparing for the Aging Storm” at 6 p.m. April 18 in the Double Study Hall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, 302 Fourth St. S., Walker.

The community education course is free; however, those interested should register with Community Ed to ensure there are enough materials for everyone.

How people plan ahead for retirement and beyond can greatly affect the quality of life they live. Learn about some basic tools to have in place, who you can call upon, and how to be prepared for emergencies so you can better cope with crises and make decisions as we get older and live longer. Discover the local resources available to lend support.

“Rural Minnesota is a great place to age among friends,” Faith in Action officials said in a news release. It “also helps to dream and think creatively, exploring new things and places when it comes to aging and retirement.”

There will be time during the session for questions, sharing and discussion.

For more information about speakers, services or volunteering for Faith in Action, call 218-675-5435, visit its Facebook page or go to its website at www.faithinactioncass.com .