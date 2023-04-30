99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Faith in Action to host Cass County senior providers

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:11 PM

HACKENSACK — Finding services for seniors in rural America can be a challenge, but the providers of services for seniors in Cass County report they are working hard to network and share information on their services with others in the area.

At 9 a.m., Thursday, May 4, at the Faith in Action office in Hackensack, the senior providers of Cass County will meet to share information and learn about what’s new in senior services in the area and in Minnesota.

Regular attendees at the quarterly meetings include people who provide meal delivery, adult day care, in-home help, hospice, transportation, help with Medicare claims, legal services, assisted living facilities or nursing homes, volunteer services, companion programs, library services, respite, county health and human services, law enforcement, and other resources.

Usually a representative from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging is available with updates on regional or state issues in senior care. Anyone who provides services to seniors or is interested in learning about these services is welcome to attend.

The meeting will be hosted by Faith in Action for Cass County, a nonprofit charitable organization that provides volunteer services to the older adults, people with disabilities, and those in need of neighborly help in Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visits, caregiver respite and resources, chores, light housekeeping, critical home repairs and ramp building.

Faith in Action volunteers choose their own time and level of providing assistance, and receive training, liability insurance and mileage reimbursement. For more information about Faith in Action or about the meeting for senior providers, call Faith in Action at 866-675-5435 or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

