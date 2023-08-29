6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
FBI and BCA warn of new phone scam

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are notifying the public about a scam where scammers are posing as FBI and BCA agents.

Phone scam image.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Scammers are using readily available technology to impersonate law enforcement officers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are notifying the public about a scam where scammers are exploiting phone number spoofing technology to make calls while posing as FBI and BCA agents.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By manipulating the caller ID to match the official numbers of these law enforcement agencies, the scammers have successfully deceived unsuspecting targets. The scammers pretend they are conducting an investigation and have collected sensitive details such as Social Security numbers, banking information and residential addresses.

It is important to note that real agents investigating legitimate cases may contact residents.

To determine whether the caller is legitimate, Minnesotans are advised to ask for a callback number and then reach out to the agency’s official general information line.

  • The FBI number is 763-569-8000.
  • The BCA number is 651-793-7000.

“A legitimate BCA agent will encourage you to call the main phone number and confirm their identity. If the person who called doesn’t want you to do that, hang up the phone. It’s a scammer,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in the new release.
If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam, help is available. Additional information about recognizing and reporting scams is available on the Internet Crime Complaint Center website at ic3.gov .

