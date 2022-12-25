Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
FedEx purchases Christmas gifts for ‘Be a Pal’ seniors

Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.

Volunteers giving gifts to seniors.
Addie Converse, left, watches her mother Nicole Converse, a Be a Pal member, talk with Ramona Blahosky, resident of Diamond Willow Assisted Living along with fellow Be a Pal member Jess Vogt deliver presents to seniors Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Brainerd FedEx branch donated the gifts this year to the Be a Pal volunteers to be distributed in the Brainerd area.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
December 25, 2022 06:57 AM
BRAINERD — Jess Vogt provided more than letters this holiday season to seniors in her “Be a Pal” pen pal program.

She and local FedEx workers delivered some much-needed joy.

The executive director and founder of the Brainerd lakes area nonprofit dropped off FedEx-purchased Christmas gifts Wednesday, Dec. 21, to those feeling isolated or lonely.

“FedEx had reached out to me,” Vogt said of those at the Brainerd location. “Every year they choose a program that the employees team up and buy presents for.”

Be a Pal recruits and provides pen pals in the community to residents of 14 assisted living facilities throughout Crow and Aitkin counties. But this holiday season, the residents were asked by Vogt to reply with a list of their Christmas gift wishes.

“They all made a list of like three things that they were interested in. And then I gave that list to FedEx and they bought over 100 presents for all of my senior and assisted pals,” said Vogt, who picked up the items Monday, gift-wrapped them Tuesday and delivered them in FedEx bags.

Jess Vogt wraps a gift Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, purchased by local FedEx employees before delivering it to a senior or a resident in a local assisted living facility who participates in the "Be a Pal" pen pal program. Vogt is the executive director and founder of the Brainerd lakes area nonprofit.
Contributed / Jess Vogt

The Be a Pal program aims to uplift people through meaningful relationships, letters and gifts while providing social and emotional support to seniors in assisted living facilities in the area.

“Most of them asked for really minimal things like puzzles, body wash, socks — things like that,” Vogt said of the Christmas gift requests. “It was just kind of whatever they needed that they could write down.”

Vogt had said she felt isolated at home during the coronavirus pandemic and thought about seniors in assisted living who felt the same — depressed, struggling with mental health issues. “Some of the presents are pretty big,” Vogt said of the FedEx workers who purchased items to give as Christmas gifts to uplift others. “One of my seniors got a Batman bed — the full sheets and everything … but I bet they spent probably about $10 — minimum — a person.”

Volunteers distribute gifts to seniors.
Be a Pal members Jess Skogman, left, Jess Vogt, and Nicole Converse walk into Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Baxter Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, to distribute gifts to the residents. This year's gifts were donated by the Brainerd FedEx branch.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

FedEx learned about the Be a Pal program through a chance encounter with Vogt in October at the Pints for a Purpose fundraiser for the nonprofit at Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter. For every beer sold during the periodic event, a portion of the proceeds benefits a local organization.

“Seniors tend to feel kind of pushed out of people's lives, and they get put in these assisted living places … so the main goal of Be a Pal is just to keep everyone connected and make them feel like they are loved and cared about and supported,” Vogt said.

Be a Pal provides letters, cards and other gifts from volunteers to seniors with a focus on connecting adults to community members of all ages who share similar hobbies and interests; there are currently 108 senior pals and 95 community pals in the pen pal program.

“A lot of my participants — the seniors and assisted living participants — don't necessarily have outside family, so this is for some of them the only Christmas presents that they'll receive this year,” Vogt said.

Be a Pal community pals receive a letter from a senior about once a month and are encouraged to respond within 15 days. But that’s not all they do.

“We did start an activity night,” Vogt said of the program’s growth. “We go to different facilities every other week, and we play games and we bring snacks … so now our community pals are able to come with us into the facilities and meet their (senior) pals face to face.”

Those in the community interested in participating in Be a Pal and hand-writing letters to those in assisted living facilities can fill out an online application at https://beapalmn.org .

Be a Pal benefits

  • Developing and maintaining meaningful relationships.
  • Making someone’s day brighter.
  • Strengthening the art of hand-written letters.
  • Sharing stories and wisdom with others. 
  • Having something to look forward to. 
  • Improving mental health. 
  • Strengthening communication skills.

Source: https://beapalmn.org

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

BeAPal2.jpg
Be a Pal members Jess Skogman, left, Jess Vogt and Nicole Converse share a FedEx-purchased present with Ruth Turner, 103, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Baxter. The Be a Pal program is designed to give letters to seniors who may be lonely.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

