Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

BRAINERD — An ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of fentanyl led to multiple search warranrts and two arrests.

On Aug. 1, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division conducted multiple search warrants in the city of Brainerd in reference to the investigation into the sale and distribution of fentanyl in the Crow Wing County area.

As a result of these search warrants, about 3.1 pounds (estimated between 13,000 – 15,000 individual pills) of suspected fentanyl (MBox 30), 204.8 grams of suspected cocaine and six firearms were seized.

The suspects, a 27-year-old man of Brainerd and a 27-year-old man of Detroit, were arrested for first degree controlled substance crimes and crimes involving the illegal possession of firearms. Both men are currently housed at the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Assisting LADID in this investigation were the Baxter Police Department, Brainerd Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

