News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Festive flash mob in Brainerd

Holiday revelers formed a flash mob to sing, dance and wave at traffic at the corner of Sixth and Washington Streets.

Group of people dressed in festive costumes.
Holiday revelers Amy Price, left, Sheila DeChantal, Lisa Ackerman, Lori Hermanson and Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux, holding his son Rowan, form a flash mob Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, to sing, dance and wave at traffic at the corner of Sixth and Washington Streets. This cast of characters have performed before celebrating in a conspicuous place for motorists.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
