Brainerd couple lend a helping hand to pollinators

BRAINERD — Kent and Paula Montgomery are doing their part in helping keep the Brainerd area in bloom.

The Montgomerys have two fields south of Brainerd that represent about 8 acres of recently-created pollinator habitat. The habitat was converted to fulfill requirements of the property being placed into a conservation easement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Forest Legacy Program.

"The conversion to pollinator habitat preserved the original field boundaries which were farmed by my great-grandfather and grandfather, while providing an important resource to pollinator species, such as monarch butterflies and honeybees," Kent Montgomery said.

Kent and Paula Montgomery are transitioning eight-acres the family farm from hay fields and crops to pollinator habitat. The stunning Black-eyed Susan fields can been seen from the road south of Brainerd Friday, July 7, 2023. The polinators are used to create habitat monarch butterflies and bumblebees. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Prior to conversion to pollinator habitat the field was in-hay ground, with occasional corn rotations, Kent Montgomery said. The conversion process began with the Montgomerys' renter, Sedlachek Family Farm, planting the field in corn for a season in 2021 to break up the soil and to eliminate the existing grasses. The following year, a prairie seed mix from Minnesota Native Landscapes was drilled in along with a nursery cover of oats. The oat were harvested later that summer and the stubble cut for straw, which also cut back any other plants in the fields.

This year, the field was mowed in late spring to again set back the existing plants and promote the prairie species which develop later in the year. Future maintenance will include late spring mowing and occasional prescribed fire. Technical advice and cost share assistance were provided by the local Natural Resources Conservation Office at 218-829-5965.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported three-fourths of the world’s flowering plants and about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce. More than 3,500 species of native bees help increase crop yields. Some scientists estimate that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of animal pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths, birds and bats, and beetles and other insects.

However, the USDA also reported pollinators are dying off, and it's important for people do help where they can, like the Montgomerys did, by planting native plants, including a diversity of plants; spreading awareness; planting a continuous food supply by planting pollinator-friendly plants that bloom in spring, summer and fall; limiting or eliminating the use of pesticides; and installing bat boxes.