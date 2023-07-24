Fiery crash closes Highway 371 north of Baxter

BAXTER — A fiery crash on southbound Highway 371 north of Baxter closed down part of the highway for about an hour Monday, July 24, 2023.
1/4: Emergency personnel work on several vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lane Monday, July 24, 2023 near Johnson Road on Highway 371. The southbound lane was closed for approximately one hour.
Law enforcement responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, on Highway 371 near Johnson Road. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
The southbound lane was reopened around 3 p.m. after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office advised people.
No other information was available Monday afternoon.
Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Baxter Police Department, the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.
