Fiery crash closes Highway 371 north of Baxter

Law enforcement responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 371 near Johnson Road.

Three vehicles were in a crash on Highway 371.
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 371 shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, near Johnson Road.
Contributed / Tim Smalley
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:47 PM

BAXTER — A fiery crash on southbound Highway 371 north of Baxter closed down part of the highway for about an hour Monday, July 24, 2023.

Emergency workers on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Highway 371 near Johnson Road.
Emergency personnel work on several vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lane Monday, July 24, 2023 near Johnson Road on Highway 371. The southbound lane was closed for approximately one hour.
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 371 shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, near Johnson Road.
3/4: At least three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 371 shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, near Johnson Road.
4/4: At least three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 371 shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, near Johnson Road.

Law enforcement responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, on Highway 371 near Johnson Road. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The southbound lane was reopened around 3 p.m. after the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office advised people.

No other information was available Monday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Baxter Police Department, the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

This story will be updated at www.brainerddispatch.com as more information becomes available.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

