Finding a furever home: Babinski Foundation welcomes dogs from Texas

BRAINERD — Twenty furry new faces — and a whole lot of paws — descended on the Babinski Foundation Monday, April 24, in search of their forever homes.

The dogs arrived by plane at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Monday afternoon, with a few yips, some barks and a couple growls filling the air as volunteers transferred their crates to a van that drove them to the Pequot Lakes shelter to await adoption.

Dogs from a shelter in Denison, Texas, flew into Brainerd Monday, April 24, 2023, and were transported to Babinski Foundation in Pequot Lakes, where they await adoption. The shelter worked with the nonprofit Dog Is My CoPilot on the transfer. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“It’s wonderful,” said Brooke Pfiffner, marketing coordinator at Babinski Foundation. “... It’s really great to take from high-kill shelters and give them a second shot at life.”

The Babinski Foundation recently partnered with Dog Is My CoPilot, a nonprofit that transports at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers all over the country.

Monday’s crew came from Denison, Texas, and were among 71 dogs transported to three different locations throughout the day.

Brainerd was the last stop for Frank Maresca, one of the volunteer pilots working with Dog Is My CoPilot.

“It’s a great cause and helps not only the animals, but it helps a lot of people as well,” Maresca said. “I mean, every animal that you bring to somebody gives them something to take care of and, you know, an animal to be a companion with.”

Founded in 2012, Dog Is My CoPilot recently celebrated its 26,000th animal transport.

The Babinski Foundation has worked with organizations like Houston PetSet in the past, taking in dogs from the streets of Houston, a city plagued with high numbers of stray animals.

For information on adopting animals from Babinski Foundation, visit babinskifoundation.org .

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.