Fine Arts Student of the Week: Freshman assists in theater productions

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School freshman Lydia Redepenning.

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School freshman Lydia Redepenning, honored for her work as assistant stage manager in the spring performance of "The Sound of Music."
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:30 AM

Grade: Freshman.

Age: 14.

Art focus: Theater.

What got you interested in stage managing? I got interested in stage managing because I had fun backstage moving props, and one day our stage manager asked me if I was willing to help out during the musical, that is when I really got interested.

How many shows have you been a part of? “The Sound of Music” will have been my third show.

What’s the most challenging part of your job as assistant stage manager? I personally have a hard time critiquing people, even if I know that it is helpful, it is hard for me.

What have you enjoyed about the most recent production? I’ve enjoyed the people, all the actors, actresses and tech crew are all very nice.

Dream job: Engineer.

Other extracurricular activities: I do rowing in the summer, and I am a part of YAC (Youth Advisory Council), as well as being a part of the competitive speech team for BHS.

Favorite movie: “Legally Blonde.”

Favorite TV show: “The Office.”

Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.

Favorite subject: Geography.

Favorite band/musician: Mother Mother.

Favorite song: “Verbatim” by Mother Mother.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Parents: Jessica and Jeremy Redepenning.

