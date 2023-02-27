99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior choreographs spring musical

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Lydia Jendro.

Girl performs on stage
Brainerd High School junior Lydia Jendro performs in the Central Lakes College production of "Brighton Beach Memoirs" in fall 2022.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 27, 2023 06:57 AM

Lydia Jendro

Grade: Junior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Theater choreography.

Adviser nomination: “Lydia Jendro is a phenomenal dancer and actress, and she graciously volunteered to choreograph the dances in the BHS spring musical, 'The Sound of Music.' You may have seen her most recently acting on the CLC stage in 'Brighton Beach Memoirs.' Lydia has taught many dance classes at Music General but has never choreographed a musical before. She is a junior in high school, and I am always impressed at her leadership skills with her peers. I am extremely proud of Lydia and grateful for her brilliant dancing and teaching skills,” adviser Karla Shepherd Johnson said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: Being able to choreograph something the whole town sees.

More Fine Arts Student of the Week

How long have you been dancing? 13 years.

How did you get interested in performing? I took an acting workshop at Central Lakes College when I was in fourth grade, and on top of that have been performing on stage since I was 3 with dance.

What do you love about theater? Most people think that the performances are the best part, but really it’s what leads up to it. I love working with my fellow actors.

Favorite production you’ve been a part of: “Brighton Beach Memoirs."

What’s the most challenging part of choreographing this year’s musical? Not being able to choreograph with a soundtrack.

Dream job: Actress.

Other extracurricular activities: Dance.

Favorite movie: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Favorite TV show: “Friends” or “Schitts Creek.”

Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.

Favorite subject: Yearbook.

Favorite band/musician: Clinton Kane.

Favorite food: McGriddle.

Parents: Curtis and Nancy Jendro.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
