Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores creative side in video production

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Shannon Rasmussen.

Fine Arts Student - Shannon Rasmussen
Shannon Rasmussen is a junior at Brainerd High School and one of the anchors for the show "Warrior Weekly."
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
November 28, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Shannon Rasmussen

Grade: Junior.

Age: 16.

Art focus: Video production.

Adviser nomination: “Shannon has been great in our Video Production II class. He is emerging as a leader of the Warrior Weekly student produced show, which makes up a large part of this class. In addition to being one of our on-camera anchors, Shannon is an ‘ideas person’ and has provided a lot of material for our show,” adviser Andrew Dwyer said.

Artist most admired: Bob Marley.

ADVERTISEMENT

What got you interested in video production? The thing that got me interested in video production was the thought of making cool videos and learning how to take a video properly for skateboarding and snowboarding.

What are some of your favorite videos you’ve produced? One of my favorite videos I’ve produced is a video I made last year when me and a friend made a video we called “How to Prank.” Basically we got a friend outside of the class to be a person we could prank and we eventually tripped him as the prank in the end.

Talk about your work on the Warrior Weekly show: I work on being an anchor and “On the Prowl” every week and sometimes other skits that air on Warrior Weekly.

What’s the biggest challenge about being on camera? I personally don't have a problem being on camera, but the biggest challenge is definitely getting the words you're supposed to say right.

Dream job: Being an entrepreneur.

Favorite subject: Video production.

Favorite movie: “Maze Runner.”

Favorite TV show: “Inside Job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite book: “The Compound” by Stephanie Stuve-Bodeen.

Favorite song: “Worst Day.”

Favorite band/singer: A Tribe Called Quest.

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Dinner rolls.

Hobbies: Skateboarding and snowboarding.

Parents: Dawn Rasmussen and Edward Rasmussen.

Related Topics: BRAINERDBRAINERD HIGH SCHOOLEDUCATIONFINE ARTSEVERYDAY PEOPLE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs