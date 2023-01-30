Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores new field with videography

Annika Gearey

Grade: Junior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Video Productions.

Adviser nomination: “Annie was a stand-out in Video Productions 1. I would consider her the ‘glue’ of her group during her final project. In addition to doing outstanding work on her own project, she also stepped in to help out in another group's project! I also appreciate her respectful behavior and attentiveness during class,” adviser Andy Dwyer said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: Video productions final project short film.

What got you interested in video production? I saw people in the hallways with cameras for video production class and it looked like a lot of fun.

Talk about the work you did in your Video Production class last semester: We did many projects including a how-to video, a commercial, an interview and many more.

What is your favorite video you’ve produced? Favorite teacher interview.

What did you enjoy most about the Video Production class? Coming up with ideas and seeing them come to life.

Dream job: Psychiatrist.

Other extracurricular activities: Cross-country and track.

Favorite subject: Video Productions.

Favorite movie: “Instant Family.”

Favorite TV show: “9-1-1.”

Favorite book: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.

Favorite song: “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift.

Favorite band/singer: Taylor Swift.

Favorite food: Steak and potatoes.

Hobbies: Running, camping with my family, hanging out with friends.

Parents: Greg and Libby Gearey.