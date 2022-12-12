Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior finds relaxation in pottery

Rio Neifert

Grade: Junior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Currently, pottery, but I also enjoy film production and graphic design.

Adviser nomination: “Rio has been doing such great work in Pottery I. Rio's attention to detail is really fun to watch. It's fun to see each new creation for the assigned projects,” adviser Rick Jensen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Piece your proudest of: A heart-shaped bowl with a sun and bird carved into it that I made for my mom.

What drew you to art? I like being able to relax and create something unique.

What do you specifically like about pottery? I enjoy pottery because I get to use my hands to literally shape the clay.

What inspires your art the most? My inspiration is constantly changing. Most often I’m inspired by plants and animals or characters from the books, movies and shows that I’m interested in.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of the school year? I’m practicing a four-mallet marimba solo that I plan to perform at a band contest this spring.

Dream job: A genetics researcher with art and music as hobbies.

Extracurricular activities: Key Club, Spanish Club and theater.

Favorite holiday movie: I haven’t watched many holiday movies, but I like “Elf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite TV show: “Lucifer.”

Favorite book: I don’t have a favorite book, but my favorite series is The Kingkiller Chronicles by Patrick Rothfuss.

Favorite band/musician: Rusty Crayfish Brass Band!

Favorite song: I don’t have a favorite, but I’d say “Chiquitita” by ABBA and “Kiss Goodnight” by I Dont Know How But They Found Me are definitely in my top 10.

Favorite food: Apples slices and peanut butter. I eat it every day.

Hobbies: Most of my time is spent studying, but when I have free time I enjoy participating in extracurriculars and spending time with family and friends.

Parents: Courtney and Peter Neifert.