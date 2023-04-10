Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior follows sister into photography

Peyton Freeman

Grade: Junior.

Age: 16.

Art focus: Photography.

Adviser nomination: “Peyton is a very talented photographer! She sees things that other young photographers do not. Peyton is meticulous in choosing her photos for projects and is willing to ask for feedback and accept it regardless of what that feedback might be,” adviser Andrew Dwyer said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: Besides this achievement, my most memorable art achievement was in fourth grade when I played Dorothy in my school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Artist most admired: The artist I admire the most, specifically in the photography field, is my older sister, Parker Freeman.

What got you interested in photography? Not only is she the most admirable photographer to me, my older sister also piqued my interest in the art. She has taught me over the years how to see the beauty in everything and how to properly capture that beauty.

What are your favorite subjects to photograph? I love to photograph common subjects and find a way to make the shot unique. For example, I’ll take a photo of a book but I’ll take it at an angle that makes it look like stairs.

Do you have any projects you’re especially proud of? There are a few photos I am specifically proud of. Those photos being a still shot I got of water from a drinking fountain, a shot I captured of the smoke coiling in the air from a stick of incense, and so on.

What’s the hardest part about taking the perfect photo? For me personally, the hardest part of capturing the perfect photo is getting past my own mind. By this, I mean that I sometimes struggle to accept that a shot is seldom going to replicate my vision and that I need to find ways to compromise with reality and work around obstacles.

Dream job: My dream job is to be an English professor at the college level.

Extracurricular activities: A capella choir and theater.

Favorite subject: Literature/composition and seminar.

Favorite movie: The Star Wars franchise, specifically “A New Hope” or “Revenge of the Sith.”

Favorite TV show: “Redwall,” which I watched growing up with my family.

Favorite book: “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss and “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller.

Favorite song: “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley, “Waiting Room” by Phoebe Bridgers and “Just a Boy” by The Backseat Lovers.

Favorite band/singer: The Backseat Lovers, Jeff Buckley and Jimmi Henrix.

Favorite food: Pasta (in any way, shape, or form).

Hobbies: I love to read, listen to music, mountain bike, hang out with my friends and family, work, and pick up random little projects every here and there (such as embroidering, sewing, etc).

Parents: The source of all that I have accomplished, Katie and Ryan Deblock.