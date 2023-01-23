STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Monday, January 23

News | Local
|
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior masters creative writing

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Tyler Leonard-Nix.

Tyler Leonard-Nix
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Tyler Leonard-Nix.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 23, 2023 05:57 AM
Tyler Leonard-Nix

Grade: Junior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Creative writing.

Adviser nomination: “Tyler is a master of creativity in fiction writing. His stories are fast paced and filled with twists and turns that lead to thought provoking themes,” adviser Steffanie Sanford said.

Artist most admired: Kurt Cobain.

What first got you interested in writing? Watching Stan Lee write comics in a TV special as a kid.

What genre of writing do you most enjoy? Satire.

Where do you get your inspiration? Listening to people in person and online.

What piece are you most proud of? “The Locust.”

What’s the most challenging part of the writing process for you? Writing openings and conclusions.

Dream job: Writer, director or musician.

Favorite movie: “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Favorite TV show: “Better Call Saul.”

Favorite book: “American Psycho” by Bret Easton Ellis or “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton.

Favorite song: “Victim of Changes” by Judas Priest.

Favorite band/musical artist: Nirvana.

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite food: Apples.

Hobbies: Listening to music, watching movies, collecting records and other random things.

Parents: Tracy and Keith Leonard.

