Fine Arts Student of the Week: ‘Pink Panther’ theme inspired senior saxophonist

Elizabeth Joque

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Band.

Adviser nomination: “Elizabeth is a phenomenal alto saxophonist who plays principle saxophone in the BHS Wind Symphony and lead alto in the BHS Jazz Ensemble I. She is a positive leader who exudes a love of music in everything that she does,” adviser Chris Fogderud said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: 12 years of piano festival competition with superior ratings.

Artist most admired: Steve Lacy (the soprano saxophonist).

Instrument(s): Alto saxophone, soprano saxophone, piano, guitar and violin.

What made you decide to get involved in band? I got involved in band because I heard the saxophone in the “Pink Panther” theme song when I was young and wanted to play just like that.

What do you like most about the alto saxophone? I love how it feels like an extension of me, like another limb.

Favorite piece you’ve performed: “American Elegy” by Frank Ticheli.

What do you enjoy most about being in band? I enjoy the community we create, and how it allows us to really explore the emotional and creative value of the music we are working on.

Other extracurricular activities: Spanish club, TED Ed club, pit orchestra for the spring musical, piano lessons.

Dream job: Author.

Favorite movie: “While You Were Sleeping.”

Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Favorite book: “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara.

Favorite musical artist: Novo Amor.

Favorite song: “Moon River” sung in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Audrey Hepburn.

Favorite subject: English/language arts.

Favorite food: Cheese curds.

Hobbies: Reading, writing, biking, listening to music, watching movies, Alpine skiing.

Parents: Simon and Laura Joque.