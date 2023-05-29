Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior aspires for future as graphic designer

Eli Schultz

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18.

Art focus: Graphic design (secondarily, digital art, painting and photography).

Adviser nomination: “Eli has continuously produced excellent work for the projects this semester in Graphic Design. His respectful personality is refreshing and his attention to detail impressive. He'll do well with whatever he decides to do in his life,” teacher Rick Jensen said.

Memorable arts achievement: Being named as a BHS Fine Arts Scholar and having my artwork displayed at the BHS Fine Arts Banquet.

What drew you to graphic design? I like doing digital artwork, and I like the creative process that comes with it. But mostly I enjoy making art for a functional purpose.

Where do you draw inspiration from for your designs? I draw inspiration from the world around me mostly. Usually from people or places that I find beauty in.

Which project are you most proud of? My Polygon Illustration of Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope I made in my graphic design class or my monochromatic portrait of Aubrey Plaza I made in my painting class.

Artist most admired: Vincent van Gogh.

Dream job: Graphic designer.

Favorite movie: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Favorite book: “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley.

Favorite song: “Right where you left me” by Taylor Swift.

Favorite band/musician: Ethel Cain.

Favorite food: Lasagna.

Hobbies: I like to go on nature walks, draw and bake.

Parents: Tara Schultz and Ryan Schultz.

