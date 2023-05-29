99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior aspires for future as graphic designer

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Eli Schultz.

Eli Schultz stands next to a nature scene with water and trees
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Eli Schultz, honored for his graphic design work.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

Eli Schultz

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18.

Art focus: Graphic design (secondarily, digital art, painting and photography).

Adviser nomination: “Eli has continuously produced excellent work for the projects this semester in Graphic Design. His respectful personality is refreshing and his attention to detail impressive. He'll do well with whatever he decides to do in his life,” teacher Rick Jensen said.

Memorable arts achievement: Being named as a BHS Fine Arts Scholar and having my artwork displayed at the BHS Fine Arts Banquet.

More Fine Arts Student of the Week

What drew you to graphic design? I like doing digital artwork, and I like the creative process that comes with it. But mostly I enjoy making art for a functional purpose.

Where do you draw inspiration from for your designs? I draw inspiration from the world around me mostly. Usually from people or places that I find beauty in.

Which project are you most proud of? My Polygon Illustration of Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope I made in my graphic design class or my monochromatic portrait of Aubrey Plaza I made in my painting class.

Artist most admired: Vincent van Gogh.

Dream job: Graphic designer.

Favorite movie: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Favorite book: “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley.

Favorite song: “Right where you left me” by Taylor Swift.

Favorite band/musician: Ethel Cain.

Favorite food: Lasagna.

Hobbies: I like to go on nature walks, draw and bake.

Parents: Tara Schultz and Ryan Schultz.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

