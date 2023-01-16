Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior cellist is strong leader in orchestra

Kyra Younce

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Orchestra.

Adviser nomination: “Kyra is a strong leader in Chamber Orchestra, in every area of leadership. She is a strong cellist and eager to help her fellow cellists improve. Kyra has also been instrumental in helping establish the culture of the ensemble — building relationships and rapport between members, maintaining past traditions and proposing new ideas. She is an asset to the BHS Orchestra program,” adviser Leslie Zander said.

Instrument: Cello.

Proudest fine arts achievement: My proudest fine arts achievement would be winning superior in multiple solo and ensemble competitions.

What got you interested in playing the cello? I became interested in playing the cello in fifth grade during a presentation of all the instruments. Little me thought the cello looked cool, so that’s what I chose.

Favorite piece you’ve performed: My favorite piece that I have performed is “Pirates of the Caribbean” during the movie theme performance last year.

What do you enjoy most about being in orchestra? I enjoy the actual act of playing the cello, but I also enjoy the people in class. Being in a smaller class everyone is able to get to know each other well which makes class really fun.

Dream job: My dream job would be in management of a larger technology company.

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite movie: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Favorite book: “Paper Towns” by John Green.

Favorite song: “The Color Violet” by Tory Lanez.

Favorite musical artist: The Weeknd.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Hobbies: In my free time I like to spend time with my friends and family, along with cooking and baking.