Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior cellist is strong leader in orchestra

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Kyra Younce, who plays cello in orchestra.

Girl stands in front of brick wall with cello
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is senior cellist Kyra Younce.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 04:57 AM
Kyra Younce

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Orchestra.

Adviser nomination: “Kyra is a strong leader in Chamber Orchestra, in every area of leadership. She is a strong cellist and eager to help her fellow cellists improve. Kyra has also been instrumental in helping establish the culture of the ensemble — building relationships and rapport between members, maintaining past traditions and proposing new ideas. She is an asset to the BHS Orchestra program,” adviser Leslie Zander said.

Instrument: Cello.

Proudest fine arts achievement: My proudest fine arts achievement would be winning superior in multiple solo and ensemble competitions.

What got you interested in playing the cello? I became interested in playing the cello in fifth grade during a presentation of all the instruments. Little me thought the cello looked cool, so that’s what I chose.

Favorite piece you’ve performed: My favorite piece that I have performed is “Pirates of the Caribbean” during the movie theme performance last year.

What do you enjoy most about being in orchestra? I enjoy the actual act of playing the cello, but I also enjoy the people in class. Being in a smaller class everyone is able to get to know each other well which makes class really fun.

Dream job: My dream job would be in management of a larger technology company.

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite movie: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Favorite book: “Paper Towns” by John Green.

Favorite song: “The Color Violet” by Tory Lanez.

Favorite musical artist: The Weeknd.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Hobbies: In my free time I like to spend time with my friends and family, along with cooking and baking.

