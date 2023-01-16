Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior cellist is strong leader in orchestra
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Kyra Younce, who plays cello in orchestra.
Kyra Younce
Grade: Senior.
Age: 17.
Art focus: Orchestra.
Adviser nomination: “Kyra is a strong leader in Chamber Orchestra, in every area of leadership. She is a strong cellist and eager to help her fellow cellists improve. Kyra has also been instrumental in helping establish the culture of the ensemble — building relationships and rapport between members, maintaining past traditions and proposing new ideas. She is an asset to the BHS Orchestra program,” adviser Leslie Zander said.
Instrument: Cello.
Proudest fine arts achievement: My proudest fine arts achievement would be winning superior in multiple solo and ensemble competitions.
What got you interested in playing the cello? I became interested in playing the cello in fifth grade during a presentation of all the instruments. Little me thought the cello looked cool, so that’s what I chose.
Favorite piece you’ve performed: My favorite piece that I have performed is “Pirates of the Caribbean” during the movie theme performance last year.
What do you enjoy most about being in orchestra? I enjoy the actual act of playing the cello, but I also enjoy the people in class. Being in a smaller class everyone is able to get to know each other well which makes class really fun.
Dream job: My dream job would be in management of a larger technology company.
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite movie: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite book: “Paper Towns” by John Green.
Favorite song: “The Color Violet” by Tory Lanez.
Favorite musical artist: The Weeknd.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Hobbies: In my free time I like to spend time with my friends and family, along with cooking and baking.