Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior expresses self through writing
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cecelia Callahan.
Cecelia Callahan
Grade: Senior.
Age: 17.
Art focus: Creative writing.
Adviser nomination: “CC is a gutsy writer who is fearless when it comes to using vivid detail and description in order to bring a story to life. In addition, she is a thought provoking writer, offering readers valuable wisdom from start to finish of each paper,” adviser Steffanie Sanford said.
Artist most admired: Stephen King.
What first got you interested in writing? Not being able to say things aloud but being able to write them down. I've never been a big talker. It wasn't a skill I had acquired but writing was.
What genre of writing do you most enjoy? Nonfiction and poetry.
Where do you get your inspiration? A lot of shows and movies give me inspiration, but also other books and real life events.
What piece are you most proud of? A couple of my poetry pieces.
What’s the most challenging part of the writing process for you? The beginning. Writer's block can be tricky to get around when starting a story.
Extracurricular activities: BMX racing, boxing.
Dream job: Psychology behavior analysis.
Favorite movie: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”
Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead.”
Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Favorite song: “She Talks to Angels” by the Black Crowes.
Favorite band/musical artist: Current Joys.
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite food: Chicken and rice.
Hobbies: Boxing, writing, music.
Parents: Tika Callahan and Jared Callahan.
