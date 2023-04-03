99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior expresses self through writing

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cecelia Callahan.

Fine arts student - Cecelia Callahan
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cecelia Callahan, nominated for her creative writing work.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Cecelia Callahan

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Creative writing.

Adviser nomination: “CC is a gutsy writer who is fearless when it comes to using vivid detail and description in order to bring a story to life. In addition, she is a thought provoking writer, offering readers valuable wisdom from start to finish of each paper,” adviser Steffanie Sanford said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist most admired: Stephen King.

What first got you interested in writing? Not being able to say things aloud but being able to write them down. I've never been a big talker. It wasn't a skill I had acquired but writing was.

What genre of writing do you most enjoy? Nonfiction and poetry.

Where do you get your inspiration? A lot of shows and movies give me inspiration, but also other books and real life events.

What piece are you most proud of? A couple of my poetry pieces.

What’s the most challenging part of the writing process for you? The beginning. Writer's block can be tricky to get around when starting a story.

Extracurricular activities: BMX racing, boxing.

Dream job: Psychology behavior analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Fine Arts Student of the Week

Favorite movie: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead.”

Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

Favorite song: “She Talks to Angels” by the Black Crowes.

Favorite band/musical artist: Current Joys.

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite food: Chicken and rice.

Hobbies: Boxing, writing, music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents: Tika Callahan and Jared Callahan.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Map of southern Crow Wing County.
Local
Officials look to overhead lighting as safety tool for intersection
April 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A mini golf hole in the foreground, people in the background watch as a person putts the ball.
Local
Putting a twist on spring
April 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Map showing possible storm track and snowfall potential.
Local
Strong winter storm arrives April 4
April 02, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brenna Deason
Prep
Track and Field: Deason wins 2 to lead Warrior girls to 2nd
April 02, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Theresa Woodward holds her daughter inside her bookstore.
Business
Plot twist: CatTale’s bookstore gains new owner
April 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd Boys Basketball vs Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pecarich gets back-to-back All-Area Player of the Year
April 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball against Albany in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Williams Arena.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pequot Lakes and Brainerd dominate All-Area First Team
April 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom