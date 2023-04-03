Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior expresses self through writing

Cecelia Callahan

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Creative writing.

Adviser nomination: “CC is a gutsy writer who is fearless when it comes to using vivid detail and description in order to bring a story to life. In addition, she is a thought provoking writer, offering readers valuable wisdom from start to finish of each paper,” adviser Steffanie Sanford said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist most admired: Stephen King.

What first got you interested in writing? Not being able to say things aloud but being able to write them down. I've never been a big talker. It wasn't a skill I had acquired but writing was.

What genre of writing do you most enjoy? Nonfiction and poetry.

Where do you get your inspiration? A lot of shows and movies give me inspiration, but also other books and real life events.

What piece are you most proud of? A couple of my poetry pieces.

What’s the most challenging part of the writing process for you? The beginning. Writer's block can be tricky to get around when starting a story.

Extracurricular activities: BMX racing, boxing.

Dream job: Psychology behavior analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Fine Arts Student of the Week





Favorite movie: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead.”

Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

Favorite song: “She Talks to Angels” by the Black Crowes.

Favorite band/musical artist: Current Joys.

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite food: Chicken and rice.

Hobbies: Boxing, writing, music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents: Tika Callahan and Jared Callahan.

