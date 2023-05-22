Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior falls in love with choral music

Isaac Martin

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18.

Art focus: Choir.

Proudest fine arts achievement: Award of Excellence for Leadership.

Adviser nomination: “Isaac is the positive force in the choir this year. Our community has been influenced with his infectiously positive attitude, greeting everyone with a smile and with optimism. No task in choir is too large or small for Isaac, who just dives in and enjoys the process. He models for all of us a life-lesson that thinking of others is paramount to happiness,” choir teacher Brian Stubbs said.

What got you started singing? A friend from seventh grade convinced me to join, and Mr. Aulie got me to stay.

Which choir groups are you a part of? Ninth grade varsity, bards, a capella and windfall.

Favorite song you’ve performed: We sang “Cloudburst” last year in a capella for the spring concert, and that made me fall in love with choral music.

Favorite musical style to sing: Jazz, thanks to windfall’s jazzy songs.

What do you enjoy most about choir? Mr. Stubbs making me laugh very hard twice a day.

Other extracurricular activities: Bowling.

Dream job: Elementary teacher.

Favorite subject: Choir, funny enough.

Favorite movie: “Free Birds.”

Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad.”

Favorite book: “Alabama Moon” by Watt Key.

Favorite song: “I’ll Be Right Here” by Rome & Duddy.

Favorite band/musical artist: Tech N9ne.

Favorite food: Grilled Cheese!!!

Hobbies: Watching shows, bowling, hanging out with friends and family.

Parents: Karen Pederson and Tim Martin.

