Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior falls in love with choral music
This week’s Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Isaac Martin.
Isaac Martin
Grade: Senior.
Age: 18.
Art focus: Choir.
Proudest fine arts achievement: Award of Excellence for Leadership.
Adviser nomination: “Isaac is the positive force in the choir this year. Our community has been influenced with his infectiously positive attitude, greeting everyone with a smile and with optimism. No task in choir is too large or small for Isaac, who just dives in and enjoys the process. He models for all of us a life-lesson that thinking of others is paramount to happiness,” choir teacher Brian Stubbs said.
What got you started singing? A friend from seventh grade convinced me to join, and Mr. Aulie got me to stay.
Which choir groups are you a part of? Ninth grade varsity, bards, a capella and windfall.
Favorite song you’ve performed: We sang “Cloudburst” last year in a capella for the spring concert, and that made me fall in love with choral music.
Favorite musical style to sing: Jazz, thanks to windfall’s jazzy songs.
What do you enjoy most about choir? Mr. Stubbs making me laugh very hard twice a day.
Other extracurricular activities: Bowling.
Dream job: Elementary teacher.
Favorite subject: Choir, funny enough.
Favorite movie: “Free Birds.”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad.”
Favorite book: “Alabama Moon” by Watt Key.
Favorite song: “I’ll Be Right Here” by Rome & Duddy.
Favorite band/musical artist: Tech N9ne.
Favorite food: Grilled Cheese!!!
Hobbies: Watching shows, bowling, hanging out with friends and family.
Parents: Karen Pederson and Tim Martin.
