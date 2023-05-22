99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior falls in love with choral music

This week’s Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Isaac Martin.

Isaac Martin - Fine Arts Student
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Isaac Martin.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Isaac Martin

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18.

Art focus: Choir.

Proudest fine arts achievement: Award of Excellence for Leadership.

Adviser nomination: “Isaac is the positive force in the choir this year. Our community has been influenced with his infectiously positive attitude, greeting everyone with a smile and with optimism. No task in choir is too large or small for Isaac, who just dives in and enjoys the process. He models for all of us a life-lesson that thinking of others is paramount to happiness,” choir teacher Brian Stubbs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What got you started singing? A friend from seventh grade convinced me to join, and Mr. Aulie got me to stay.

More Fine Arts Student of the Week

Which choir groups are you a part of? Ninth grade varsity, bards, a capella and windfall.

Favorite song you’ve performed: We sang “Cloudburst” last year in a capella for the spring concert, and that made me fall in love with choral music.

Favorite musical style to sing: Jazz, thanks to windfall’s jazzy songs.

What do you enjoy most about choir? Mr. Stubbs making me laugh very hard twice a day.

Other extracurricular activities: Bowling.

Dream job: Elementary teacher.

Favorite subject: Choir, funny enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite movie: “Free Birds.”

Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad.”

Favorite book: “Alabama Moon” by Watt Key.

Favorite song: “I’ll Be Right Here” by Rome & Duddy.

Favorite band/musical artist: Tech N9ne.

Favorite food: Grilled Cheese!!!

Hobbies: Watching shows, bowling, hanging out with friends and family.

Parents: Karen Pederson and Tim Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Mark-Miller-City-Council.png
Local
Breezy Point man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for stock scheme
May 21, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Library
Local
Brainerd library to install outdoor pickup lockers
May 21, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The boardwalk at Milford Mine Memorial Park.
Local
Milford Mine park may expand, add features
May 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The boardwalk at Milford Mine Memorial Park.
Local
Milford Mine park may expand, add features
May 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd Public Library
Local
Brainerd library to install outdoor pickup lockers
May 21, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
brainerd-warrior-logo-slant.jpg
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors out after Day One of Section Individuals
May 21, 2023 06:05 PM
Trucks drive along the highway.
Local
It should be a busy summer on Brainerd area roadways
May 21, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson