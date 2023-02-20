Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior follows family footsteps in a cappella choir

Nina Nguyen

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18

Art focus: A cappella choir

Adviser nomination: “Nina is a leader in A Cappella Choir. As Manager, she has organized our recent madrigal dinners and costumes for 60 singers. Nina's active leadership makes a really positive impact on the entire ensemble,” adviser Brian Stubbs said.

What got you started singing? I was always very vocal when I was young and I wanted to follow my cousin’s footsteps and join choir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did you choose a cappella choir? I chose a cappella choir because it has had a very long standing tradition of being a top quality choir and many members of my family have been a part of it.

What do you enjoy most about singing a cappella? I enjoy the people and the memories that we make. It’s an amazing bond you develop when you create art together.

Favorite song you’ve performed: I think my most favorite song we’ve ever performed is “Cloudburst” by Eric Whitacre but I’m most excited to perform his song “Leonardo Dreams of his Flying Machine” this spring.

Favorite musical style to sing: My favorite music style is definitely jazz. I love the minor keys, sharps and flats and fun harmonies.

Who are some of your musical influences? I’m definitely influenced not only by our wonderful director Brian Stubbs, but also my oldest cousin and the slew of musicals all of my friends obsess over.

Dream job: My dream job is to work in the marketing field with a psychology background. I feel like I am definitely a people person.

Favorite subject: My favorite subject was always history. I love learning about the lives of people and why things are the way they are.

Favorite movie: “Now You See Me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite TV show: “Strong Girl Bong Soon,” a K-drama.

Favorite book: “The False Prince” by Jennifer A. Nielsen.

Favorite song: “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” by FINNEAS.

Favorite band/musical artist: Ella Mai.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Hobbies: Singing, cooking, baking, makeup and rock climbing.

Parents: Yen Cao and Daniel Nguyen.

