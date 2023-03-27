99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior leads tenors in a capella choir

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Eric Eidenshink.

Fine Arts Student - Eric Eidenshink
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is senior Eric Eidenshink, an a capella choir student.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

Eric Eidenshink

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18.

Art focus: Choir.

Adviser nomination: “Eric is a natural leader who happens to also be a great musician. He leads the tenors in A Cappella Choir with accuracy and precision. Our whole ensemble is better because of his leadership and care for others,” adviser Brian Stubbs said.

Proudest fine arts achievement: Becoming a member of the windfall choir.

What got you started singing? From an early age, my mother sang to me and has done lots of singing for others in her life. I have been singing since I was just old enough to talk!

Favorite song you’ve performed: “Route 66” with Windfall.

Favorite musical style to sing: Jazz music. Jazz makes up a large portion of our windfall palette, and every jazz song is an absolute treat to sing!

What do you enjoy most about a capella choir? Singing with friends and people that I have been singing with and listening to us develop has been one of the biggest treats being in a cappella.

Talk about your leadership style as a leader among the tenors: My leadership style tends to be picking people up and helping everybody find their confidence.

Who are some of your musical influences? My mother, Bruno Mars and Frank Sinatra are all very heavy influences within music.

Extracurricular activities: Baseball and cheering on every school sports team possible.

Dream job: Engineer.

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite movie: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Favorite TV show: “Peaky Blinders.”

Favorite book: Percy Jackson.

Favorite song: “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John.

Favorite band/musical artist: Bruno Mars and Queen.

Favorite food: Home recipe chili.

Hobbies: Sports, video games, socializing.

Parents: Sonja and Michael Eidenshink.

