Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior showcases versatility of trumpet in jazz, wind esembles

Nico Buffetta

Grade: Senior.

Age: 18.

Art focus: Band.

Adviser nomination: “Nico is a strong senior leader who plays trumpet in both Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble I. His consistent effort and improvement on his instrument has had a tremendous impact on both ensembles,” band director Chris Fodgerud said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: Superior on my trumpet solo.

Artist most admired: Kenny Dorham.

Instrument: Trumpet.

What made you decide to get involved in band? My oldest sister was in band, and I wanted to try something new.

What do you like most about the trumpet? The versatility of the instrument. The range is very fun to play around with, and it is a beautiful sounding instrument.

Favorite piece you’ve performed: “That Warm Feeling.”

Favorite genre to play: Jazz.

What do you enjoy most about the ensembles you’re in? Everyone is really good at their instruments, and everyone wants to play and be there. The pieces we play are much more advanced, so it is fun to get better and actually see my progression as a musician.

Other extracurricular activities: I play soccer in the fall, downhill ski in the winter and play lacrosse in the spring.

Dream job: Owning a business.

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Parents: Nick and Gabrielle Buffetta.