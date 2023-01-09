99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Sophomore gets feet wet with acting

Fine Arts Student of the Week - Aidan Roberts
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School sophomore Aidan Roberts.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 09, 2023 01:57 PM
Aidan Roberts

Grade: 10.

Age: 15.

Art focus: Choir/theater.

Adviser nomination: “Working backstage during a theatre production and acting onstage are two very different roles, and Aidan Roberts has mastered both brilliantly. In previous B.H.S. productions, Aidan has been on tech crew, but for the One Act this year, he decided to audition for an acting role. Aidan did a phenomenal job during his audition and at callbacks, and he received the role of Adam in the One Act “Lockdown.” Aidan is very believable as this character and I am extremely proud of him. If you want to see him act onstage, there is a free performance of the One Act “Lockdown” on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Congratulations Aidan and break a leg!” adviser Karla Shepherd Johnson said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: Acting for the first time.

How did you get interested in theater? I was looking for something to do after school and saw it on the announcements.Tell me about your work on tech crew for previous productions: I helped with putting up and taking down sets for “Father of the Bride” and the three shows last year.

What made you audition for an acting role this time around? It was a shorter play and there was a character I could act as without having to change my attitude too much.

Tell me about your role: I am a cocky teenager who is putting on a tough act for most of the play but lets his emotions go at the end.

What do you love about theater? Connecting with everyone.

Favorite production: “The Curious Savage.”What’s the most challenging part of theater? Memorizing the lines and getting the timing correct.

Dream job: Being a lawyer.

Other extracurricular activities: Anime club.

Favorite movie: “The Maze Runner.”

Favorite TV show: “Moon Knight.”

Favorite book: “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu.

Favorite subject: Choir.

Favorite band/musician: The Rolling Stones.

Favorite song: “Painted Black” by The Rolling Stones.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Parents: Jennifer and Eldon Roberts.

