99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fine Arts Student of the Week: Sophomore takes pride in decoy designs

This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School sophomore Liz Sarvie.

Fine Arts Student - Liz Sarvie
The Fine Arts Student of the Week for April 17, 2023, is Liz Sarvie, a Brainerd High School sophomore recognized for her work in decoy design.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

Liz Sarvie

Grade: Sophomore.

Age: 15.

Art focus: Decoy design.

Adviser nomination: “Liz is in my Decoy Design II class and has been doing really well with her design and attention to detail,” adviser Rick Jensen said.

Proudest piece: My jig stick.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made you take the decoy design class? My brother took it when he was in high school and liked it, and I thought it would be a good class for me to take.

What’s the biggest challenge in decoy making? Trying to get the swim just right and putting in the fine details.

Which decoy are you proudest of? The production frogs I designed.

More Fine Arts Student of the Week

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of the school year? Continue to get better with my skills that I’ve been working on this year.

Dream job: Something with the DNR or a welder.

Extracurricular activities: Softball, trap, volleyball.

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Favorite TV show: “Modern Family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite book: “The Maze Runner” series by James Dashner.

Favorite song: “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith.

Favorite band/musician: George Strait, Alan Jackson or Zach Bryan.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Hobbies: Hunting and fishing.

Parent: Sara and Ryan Sarvie.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Inglewood Drive and Highway 210 in Baxter.
Local
Storm sewer work begins April 19 on Inglewood Drive
April 17, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4404611+traffic-cones-1024.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County highway maintenance activities for the week of April 17
April 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Shooting in Brainerd leaves one man injured, one in custody
April 17, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students take a quick selfie on stage during grand march Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts before Brainerd High School's prom.
Local
Brainerd Grand March 2023 klick! Gallery
April 16, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Students attend Brainerd Prom on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The NP Event Space at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Prom 2023 klick! Gallery
April 16, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Two wildland firefighters lay prescribed fire line in a grassland.
Local
Prescribed burns help oak savanna at Crane Meadows Refuge
April 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0326twb-kite.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 17
April 17, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough