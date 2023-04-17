Fine Arts Student of the Week: Sophomore takes pride in decoy designs

Liz Sarvie

Grade: Sophomore.

Age: 15.

Art focus: Decoy design.

Adviser nomination: “Liz is in my Decoy Design II class and has been doing really well with her design and attention to detail,” adviser Rick Jensen said.

Proudest piece: My jig stick.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made you take the decoy design class? My brother took it when he was in high school and liked it, and I thought it would be a good class for me to take.

What’s the biggest challenge in decoy making? Trying to get the swim just right and putting in the fine details.

Which decoy are you proudest of? The production frogs I designed.

More Fine Arts Student of the Week





What do you hope to accomplish by the end of the school year? Continue to get better with my skills that I’ve been working on this year.

Dream job: Something with the DNR or a welder.

Extracurricular activities: Softball, trap, volleyball.

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Favorite TV show: “Modern Family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Favorite book: “The Maze Runner” series by James Dashner.

Favorite song: “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith.

Favorite band/musician: George Strait, Alan Jackson or Zach Bryan.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Hobbies: Hunting and fishing.

Parent: Sara and Ryan Sarvie.

